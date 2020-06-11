Beginning Monday, the County Line A bus route will resume service on its normal schedule.
All stops will be serviced, including The Meadows Racetrack & Casino and Tanger Outlets.
Six additional runs to the Pittsburgh Metro route will also be back in service beginning Monday.
The added runs include:
- Inbound Run 1- 4:55 to 6:30 a.m.
- Inbound Run 7 – 8 to 9:45 a.m.
- Inbound Run 19 – 4:15 to 6:00 p.m.
- Outbound Run 2 – 6:45 to 8:10 a.m.
- Outbound Run 8 – 10 to 11:25 a.m.
- Outbound Run 20 – 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.
A list of all Pittsburgh Metro runs that are currently in service is available online at freedom-transit.org under the “COVID-19 Updates” tab.
More information on the reimplementation of the County Line A route and additional Pittsburgh Metro runs is available at freedom-transit.org or by contacting the Washington transit center at 724-223-8747.