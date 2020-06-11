Freedom Transit bus
A Freedom Transit bus makes a stop.

Beginning Monday, the County Line A bus route will resume service on its normal schedule.

All stops will be serviced, including The Meadows Racetrack & Casino and Tanger Outlets.

Six additional runs to the Pittsburgh Metro route will also be back in service beginning Monday.

The added runs include:

  • Inbound Run 1- 4:55 to 6:30 a.m.
  • Inbound Run 7 – 8 to 9:45 a.m.
  • Inbound Run 19 – 4:15 to 6:00 p.m.
  • Outbound Run 2 – 6:45 to 8:10 a.m.
  • Outbound Run 8 – 10 to 11:25 a.m.
  • Outbound Run 20 – 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.

A list of all Pittsburgh Metro runs that are currently in service is available online at freedom-transit.org under the “COVID-19 Updates” tab.

More information on the reimplementation of the County Line A route and additional Pittsburgh Metro runs is available at freedom-transit.org or by contacting the Washington transit center at 724-223-8747.

