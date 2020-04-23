The Ruschel Photography Studio in Washington that burned down in February was demolished this week. The building, at 120 N. Main St., was destroyed the morning of Feb. 27, along with decades worth of work and equipment that photographer and owner William Ruschel had kept in the studio.
Burned Rushel Studio demolished
Tags
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
