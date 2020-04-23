Building demo
Katie Anderson/Observer-Reporter

An empty lot sits at 120 N. Main St. in Washington after contractors worked this week to demolish the former Ruschel photography studio, which burned down in February.

The Ruschel Photography Studio in Washington that burned down in February was demolished this week. The building, at 120 N. Main St., was destroyed the morning of Feb. 27, along with decades worth of work and equipment that photographer and owner William Ruschel had kept in the studio.

