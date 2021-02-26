South Strabane Township supervisors approved the master plan for a residential development, Burkett Manor, proposed for a 55-acre parcel that sits south of Burkett Lane and east of Route 19.
The parcel had previously been zoned commercial, C-2, but supervisors first agreed, during Tuesday's meeting, to rezone the area to medium-density residential, R-4.
The development company, PA Financial II, LLC, was represented at the meeting by attorney Steven Victor. He said the “age-targeted” development will consist of 144 units, which are planned to attract “empty nesters.”
“The proposed plan would create an active adult community, marketed to those who would like to move on to a type of housing that would be self-maintained – either townhouses or patio homes,” Victor said during the meeting.
The plan will consist of 101 patio homes and 43 townhouses, built by Heartland Homes, Victor said. The patio homes, he said, will consist mainly of first-floor living plans.
“The key for them, to make them age-attractive, would be the car, kitchen, living room, dining room and master bedroom suite all being on the main level of the house,” he said.
Victor said the plan also includes recreational amenities within the development, like a gazebo, fire pit, walking trails and pickleball courts. Supervisor Bob Weber requested that Victor ask his client to consider including a clubhouse or community room to provide a meeting space for the homeowners association.
Supervisor Rich Luketich commented during the presentation that it could be “a really nice project,” especially since it sits at the “entrance to the township.”
Victor agreed, stating that “we’re very fortunate that we are looking to have a high-end builder and a high-end market on this.”
The development will still need to go through an application process along with multiple approvals.