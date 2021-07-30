A Burgettstown woman waived her felony child custody interference charges Thursday to Washington County Court.
District Judge Gary Havelka kept Lacey Unne Blake, 35, in Washington County jail without bond as federal charges were pending against the woman, online court records show.
Blake was accused of taking her four children to Maryland in June in violation of a court order that stripped her of their custody.
She was returned to Pennsylvania earlier this month to face the charges. The children were safety returned to their fathers.