A Burgettstown woman is wanted by McDonald police in two cases accusing her of interfering with the custody of her four children.
Police accuse Lacey U. Blake, 35, of Shady Ave., of failure to return the children to their fathers between June 8 and 17, in violation of court orders signed by Washington County Judge Brandon P. Neuman stripping her of custody of them, court records show.
The children were still missing Tuesday and their information was entered into the National Crime Information Center, court records show.
Searches for Blake’s cellphone as well of those belonging to two of the children produced negative results, police stated in the affidavit.
District Judge Gary Havelka signed warrants June 17 for Blake’s arrest.