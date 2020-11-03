An estimated 150 million ballots will be cast in the 2020 presidential election between incumbent President Donald Trump and former vice president and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Out of those millions of voters, none will be younger than Burgettstown High School senior Catie Pleska, who turns 18 today.
Since her birthday falls on Election Day, Pleska – along with anyone whose birthday coincides with a primary or general election – is eligible to register to vote in advance of the election.
“Ever since I realized that my birthday is on the day of the election and I found out I actually can vote, I’ve been really excited,” said Pleska. “Just knowing that I get the opportunity to vote is really cool.”
Pleska is a high honors student and a member of Burgettstown’s mock trial team, which won at the district and regional levels in the spring, but could not compete in the Statewide Mock Trial Championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also is a member of the cross country and track and field teams.
Pleska plans to attend either the University of Akron or the University of Minnesota – she’s been accepted to both – to study psychology or education.
Pleska said she thinks 2020 is an especially important year to be voting.
“One of the main reasons I think this younger generation has to vote is because there are so many things going on right now that will affect us the most. We have to be the ones to make the changes.”
Among the issues she said her generation has to face: COVID-19, climate change, racial equality, LGBTQ rights and gun violence.
Pleska plans to vote in person at her polling location before she heads to school.
“I think it’s always important to vote. You can vote for who you want to, but this year it’s especially important. Just seeing how our country is doing right now and looking at everything that’s happening, it’s especially important for people to get out and vote, and go out and make a change, however they see fit.”
Historically, young Americans have had dismal turnout rates during elections. But a recent national poll released by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School shows that enthusiasm among voters between the ages of 18 and 29 has reached the same level as 2008, a historic election year for youth turnout.
Pleska views the election as a defining moment in her generation’s lives.
“So, this is the age group that doesn’t think their vote really matters. But I think it’s very important for younger voters to get representation at the voting polls and to take responsibility and action,” said Pleska.
Pleska doesn’t take lightly the fact that 18-year-olds and women haven’t always had the right to vote.
Until 1970, when President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the voting age was 21. And women were granted the right to vote in 1920.
“As a woman voting, it makes it a little bit more special and important. It’s something to be proud of,” she said.
Pleska will celebrate her 18th birthday with cake and ice cream. She plans to watch a movie, and she probably will have homework to complete.
And while she doesn’t know what gifts she will get for her birthday, she does know one item she’ll receive: the “I Voted” sticker.