Pennsylvania state police said a trooper shot and killed an armed man who police were pursing following a robbery Saturday night, after the man brandished a weapon at the trooper.
Dennis Fonoimoana, 26, of Burgettstown, was pronounced dead at the scene, at Westland Road and Main Street in Mount Pleasant Township, by the Washington County Coroner's office.
The events unfolded at about 6 p.m. Saturday, when state police were called to Rural King in Washington Crown Center, North Franklin Township, for a reported retail theft, state police said.
According to police, the suspects' vehicle was spotted minutes later by state police in Mount Pleasant Township, who conducted a traffic stop.
Police said the driver was taken into custody, but Fonoimoana, a passenger, refused to leave the car. As the trooper was issuing verbal commands, Fonoimoana brandished the firearm and didn't comply with orders to drop the weapon.
Police said the trooper fired a shot, striking Fonoimoana.
Fonoimoana was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.
The trooper, whose name was not released, has been placed on administrative duties, per state police policy.
No additional information on the driver of the car was available Sunday.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office was notified and responded to the scene.
Diane Stankiewicz, who lives on Main Street, yards from where the shooting took place, said her son, Tony, heard a gunshot and a short time later went outside, where he saw several police cars and ambulances on the street.
He went inside and told her that he believed someone had been shot.
"It was such a surprise because this is such a quiet area," said Stankiewicz. "It was a shock."
Main Street was closed for about four hours following the incident.