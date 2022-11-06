A 20-year-old Burgettstown man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle accident in Smith Township.
Cole Shergi was the operator of a side-by-side off-road utility vehicle that was traveling east on Joffre Cherry Valley Road at approximately 2 a.m. when losing control, according to a report from the Washington County coroner.
Shergi was declared dead at 2:47 a.m. at the scene. A specific cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.
The vehicle was equipped with a safety belt harness. Shergi was not wearing his harness and was ejected from the vehicle.
A passenger in the UTV was transported to a local hospital.
Smith Township police are investigating. They were assisted at the scene by Ambulance and Chair Service, Midway fire department and PennDOT assisted at the scene.
