A Burgettstown man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle in Robinson Township late Wednesday night.
James C. Jancart, 51, was driving on Beech Hollow Road at the time of the accident, according to a report from the Washington County coroner.
Jancart lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and up an embankment. According to the coroner, he struck a utility pole before coming to a rest near the Route 576 westbound ramp.
Motorists called 911 at 11:40 p.m. Jancart was declared dead at the scene at 12:48 a.m. Thursday.
The coroner has not issued a specific cause and manner of death.
Jancart was wearing a helmet. McDonald police are investigating the crash, and were assisted at the scene by McDonald and Midway fire departments, Fort Cherry Ambulance, and Ambulance and Chair.
