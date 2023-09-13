A Burgettstown man died Monday afternoon after falling from a roof in Allegheny County.
The Allegheny County medical examiner identified the fall victim as Rudy Davila, 27. According to Allegheny County police, Davila fell from a roof he was working on in the 200 block of Clever Road, Robinson Township, at about 12:35 p.m.
