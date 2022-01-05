The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a 6-month-old Burgettstown infant a homicide.
According to the medical examiner's report, Oliver George was found unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of Colony Road, Smith Township, just before noon Dec. 30.
The baby was declared dead at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma of the head.
Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said the case remains investigation, and declined further comment.
Smith Township police are leading the investigation with assistance from state police and Washington County detectives.
Smith Township police did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
No charges had been filed late Wednesday afternoon.