Burgettstown Area School District has tapped an administrator from an Altoona-area school district as its new superintendent.
The school board on Monday voted unanimously to hire Stephen Puskar, who currently serves as the junior/senior high school principal in the Claysburg-Kimmel School District.
Puskar previously has worked as an administrator in the Wilkinsburg, Moniteau and Baldwin-Whitehall school districts. He began is career in education as an English teacher and TV productions teacher for the Slippery Rock Area School District.
Puskar also serves as a school director for the Allegheny Valley School District in Cheswick.
Puskar replaces Dr. James Walsh, who served as superintendent at Burgettstown for five-and-a-half years. Walsh was hired as superintendent of the Bethel Park School District.
The board approved a three-year contract with a salary of $115,000.
“I am both proud and grateful that the school board selected me to be Dr. Walsh’s successor,” said Puskar. “Throughout the interviewing process, one that included board members, administrators, teachers, and community members, it became increasingly clear that Burgettstown is a good place with great people. I am humbled to be the next superintendent of schools. I look forward to working alongside everyone to create the best possible learning environment for the students.”
During the transition period, Dr. Joyce Nicksick will serve as acting superintendent. Nicksick, a resident of Burgettstown, is a retired superintendent from Wilmington School District in Lawrence County, where she worked for 10 years before she retired in 2013.
Nicksick will serve until April 19, when Puskar assumes his duties.
“We had a fantastic pool of candidates,” said Carrie Lonick-Snatchko, president of the school board. “Mr. Puskar’s community involvement and experience at all levels of the educational system really stood out to the board. His experience will help us navigate the current educational climate, as well as the challenges we anticipate in the future. His enthusiasm, intelligence, and down to earth nature were evident during the entire process.”