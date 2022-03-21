Burgettstown High School hosted a career Day on Friday, providing students an opportunity to hear first-hand from local professionals about their jobs.
Professionals and employers from more than 15 career paths – including agriculture and food, finance, health science, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, transportation and education – spent the morning talking the students about their day-to-day responsibilities and offering insight into what it is like to work in their fields.
Students in grades 10 through 12 were assigned to a speaker based on the results of an online career planning platform they completed to help them find out more about what types of careers match their strengths and personality.
In all, more than 30 speakers, including alumni, community members and local business owners, took part in the career fair.
Dr. Julie Orlosky, a family physician, along with her husband, sports medicine physician Dr. Aaron Orlosky, and registered nurse Erin Murphy, participated in the health science presentation, one of the highest-attended talks.
“You can’t get bored when you’re a doctor. It’s a lifetime of learning,” said Julie Orlosky.
Following the career fair, students wrote a reflection about the experience.
“It’s extremely important to us to provide students the opportunity to explore careers,” said Melissa Ferencuha, assistant to the superintendent. “This is a great opportunity to bring businesses and professionals to the school. It’s our hope that listening to the presenters will solidify kids’ decision to go into a field, or that it will help kids determine they’re not interested in that career path, and encourage them to go in a different direction.”
High school guidance counselor Holly Riley also emphasized the importance for students to be aware that there are several good job opportunities that don’t require a college degree.
About 200 students participated in the career fair.