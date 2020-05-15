Burgettstown Middle/High School will tentatively hold commencement exercises for 77 seniors at 7 p.m. June 4 at Hill Memorial Stadium.
Blake Alexander, daughter of Robert and LeeAnn Alexander of Burgettstown, is valedictorian. Gianna Hooper, daughter of John and Rosa Hooper, is salutatorian.
Alexander received a Presidential Full Tuition Scholarship from Robert Morris University, where she will participate in the Honors Program and study accounting in the fall.
Among the awards she received during high school were the Harvard Book Award, Rachel Carson Healthy Planet Award, President’s Education Award for Academic Excellence and Community Service Award from the Challenge Program. She was on the board of directors for the Helping Other People Everyday Club; was a class officer all four years of school; a member of the National Honor Society; Spanish Club, Prom Committee and Student Council.
Hooper received the STEM Range Resources Award; 2019 Amelia Earhart Honoree Award; DAR Good Citizens Award; Gold President’s Award for Academic Excellence; Student Forum Scholar Leader Award, and Italian American Cultural and Heritage Society Scholarship.
She was a member of the National Honor Society and served as editor-in-chief of the yearbook. She served as class president, student council president, student forum president, and was a member of the Helping Other People Everyday Club, Spanish Club, Pep Club and Prom Committee. She was also a member of the varsity golf team.
Hooper plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and then further her education to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.