Burgettstown High School held commencement exercises June 2 at Hill Memorial Stadium for 75 seniors.
Turner Lehman was valedictorian; and Emily Lemmon and Kailey Karas were salutatorians.
Lehman is the son of Jill and Chris Lehman of Joffre. He was named a Presidential Scholar, and was captain of the football team, wrestling team, and track team. He served as Student Council secretary, and was a member of the National Honor Society, and participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science. He volunteered with Burgettstown youth football and wrestling.
He plans to attend the University of South Carolina where he will study biomedical engineering.
Lemmon is the daughter of David and Amy Lemmon of Burgettstown.
Among her numerous awards were Burgettstown Lions Club Manuel “Mud” Garcia Scholarship Award for Community Service; Prudential Spirit of Community Award; Washington County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Scholarship Award; overall recipient of the Amelia Earhart Exemplary Service Award awarded by the Zonta Women’s Club of Washington County; and Challenge Program and Range Resources Community Service Award.
Her high school activities included captain of the varsity softball, volleyball and soccer team, and member of the varsity basketball team. She was a member of Club HOPE; Senior Choir; Student Council vice president and school board liaison; Student Forum president; National Honor Society; Spanish Club; Yearbook Committee; Women’s Student Union, and Friends of Rachel Club.
She will attend Gannon University’s five-year masters of physician assistant sciences program.
Karas is the daughter of Joseph and Stacey Karas of Burgettstown. Among her high school activities were membership in Student Council; National Honor Society; gifted program; and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She also participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, Mock Trial, Academic League and 4-H, and was a member of cross-country and track teams.
She will attend Gannon University to major in nursing and later pursue a nurse practitioner license. She was the recipient of Gannon’s Academic Excellence Scholarship.