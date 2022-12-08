The Burgettstown Area School District accepted a $1,000 donation Monday from Energy Transfer to support Burgettstown Area Community Development Corp.’s Blue Devil Boost Bag program, which provides nutritional support to BASD students during times when school is not in session, including the upcoming holiday break. Energy Transfer representatives also presented an assortment of food items collected through a company food drive to supplement the program.
“Energy Transfer has been a steadfast partner to the Burgettstown community for a number of years through various donations and other support, and this contribution is no different,” said BACDC President Luke Snatchko. “Burgettstown students will receive the nutritional support they need throughout the winter break, thanks, in part, to this generous contribution to our Boost Bags program.”
BASD’s Boost Bags program aims to augment students’ meals when school is not in session, including the holiday break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. Specifically, the program seeks dry items including Campbell’s canned chicken noodle soup, Chef Boyardee microwaveable cups, Slim Jim beef sticks, Ramen noodle cups and more. Energy Transfer held a friendly competition to collect these items over the course of a month, presenting the food along with the check at the last school board meeting.
“Serving the communities where we live and operate is one of our top priorities at Energy Transfer,” said Chris Koop, Manager, Public Affairs at Energy Transfer. “We were honored to support the Boost Bags program through a monetary contribution, as well as a food drive we facilitated at our local offices, and to help these students stay nourished throughout the holiday break.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.