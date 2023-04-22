Cellphone

Metro Creative

A growing number of school districts are suing the nation’s largest social media companies, claiming the companies are fueling a mental health crisis among youth.

Burgettstown Area School District has joined a growing number of school districts nationwide suing the country’s largest social media companies, claiming those companies are fueling the youth mental health crisis in America.

Defendants include the tech companies that run Facebook, Google, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In