The borough of Burgettstown is accepting applications for the Burgettstown Veterans Banner project.
It is the second year Burgettstown will display banners in the borough in honor of military veterans. In its inaugural year in 2022, about 100 veterans were honored.
Applications to have a banner placed for a veteran are available online at www.burgettstownborough.com; at the borough building, or can be picked up at the Burgettstown VFW, Slovan VFW, Atlasburg VFW, or Burgettstown American Legion.
The cost of banners is $125. The renewal fee for banners is $50.
The completed form can be returned to the borough building.
The banners will be on display from Memorial Day through fall. Deadline to request a banner is March 1.
