Joseph “Jojo” Burgess, a veteran political and union activist, has announced his candidacy for mayor of the city of Washington.
Burgess, 52, was in the news earlier this year as he was invited to sit in the gallery of the House chamber with First Lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, at the State of the Union address in March.
He also introduced President Joe Biden when he appeared at Pittsburgh’s Mill 19 in late January to talk up his infrastructure plan.
“Since all of that happened, a lot of people have been pulling at me politically,” Burgess said, adding he also considered running for county commissioner. “I picked (the mayoral race) because I don’t want anything that’s nationally looked at. That’s not me. I like to stay in my own backyard and do things. I’m not a politician. I’ve worked in politics because I’m part of the committee, but I’m not a politician.”
Burgess is the second vice chair of the Washington County Democratic Committee and is a member of the board of the Washington branch of the NAACP. He has been a member of the United Steelworkers union for two decades and works at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works facility.
Burgess was quick to say throwing his hat in the ring for the mayoral race in 2023 is not an indictment of the current mayor, Scott Putnam, who is in his second term as mayor.
“It’s not an indication of what the current mayor is doing or to say that he’s doing a bad job,” Burgess said. “I’ve got this political capital and that’s where I want to use it. This is what I’m driven to do.”
He also promised a positive campaign that will not include trashing his opponents.
“If you run a campaign and you talk about others’ failures and shortcomings and not what you bring to the table, you bring nothing to the table, therefore, you have nothing of substance for people to vote for you,” he said.
Burgess does feel he has a lot to offer to the position of mayor of Washington.
“I’m going to bring my 22 years of union experience at various levels in helping to solve problems for people and managing people,” he said. “I bring a fresh face to the scene that has a different way of getting things accomplished. I see myself as a leader, as someone who can bring people together to get things done, that can accomplish different things and have it work out for the better for everyone, not just for myself.”