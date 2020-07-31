Buffalo Township will hold its regular Board of Supervisors meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Buffalo Township Municipal Building. The meeting will be closed to the public. The agenda will be posted on the township website, www.buffalotwp.com. Any questions or public comments regarding the agenda or July 1st Board of Supervisors meeting minutes, should be submitted to the township at 724-222-2711, e-mail at supervisors@buffalotwp.com, or by mail by noon Aug. 4.
