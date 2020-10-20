Buffalo Twp Municipal Building
Mackenzie Randall/Observer-Reporter Buffalo Township Municipal Building

The Planning Commission of Buffalo Township will hold a meeting at the Buffalo Township Municipal Building at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 for consideration of resident subdivisions. For additional information, call the township secretary at 724-222-2711 to request permission to attend the meeting. Buffalo Township will also be conducting its regular Board of Supervisors meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Buffalo Township Municipal Building. The meeting will be closed to the public. The agenda will be posted on the township website at www.buffalotwp.com. For more information, call the township at 724-222-2711 or email supervisors@buffalotwp.com by 12 p.m. Nov. 2. Minutes from the meeting will be posted on the township’s website.

