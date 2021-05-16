A Buffalo Township man is accused of fatally shooting a neighbor outside his house following a graduation party Saturday night.
Richard Lawrence Rollison, 54, was charged with one count of criminal homicide after state police said he shot William Newman Jr., 50, twice in the chest, killing him.
Police said there had been a graduation party happening at Rollison’s home at 594 Pleasant Valley Road when people inside heard a “pop” sound outside shortly before 10 p.m.
Rollison’s wife, Brenda, told police their daughter went into a sunroom after hearing a gunshot, but quickly came back to get her mother, according to court documents. Brenda Rollison told investigators she then went into the sunroom and saw her husband standing outside with Newman lying on his back on a concrete patio. According to the criminal complaint, she asked her husband if Newman had been stabbed, but he allegedly responded, “No, I shot him.”
Brenda Rollison performed CPR on Newman until medics arrived, police said. Medics also tried to revive the victim, but he had no pulse, police said. Newman was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. and an autopsy is pending, according to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.
Investigators found the weapon used in the shooting on Richard Rollison’s bed, and associates said he regularly carried it with him.
Police did not say what prompted the shooting, and Richard Rollison refused to be interviewed by investigators. A release from Warco's office said the men were involved in a "domestic dispute."
Only Richard Rollison and Newman were outside at the time of the shooting, police said.
He was arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge Jesse Pettit, and is being held without bond at the Washington County jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 24.