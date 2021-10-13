A Buffalo Township man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog last year pleaded guilty to lesser charges Tuesday.
Gary A. Bielski pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct, while a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty was dismissed.
Bielski, 50, of 21 Crothers Station Road, was accused by state police of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog with a shotgun on June 28, 2020, and later burying it on his property.
Judge Valarie Costanzo sentenced Bielski to two years’ probation and ordered him to pay $140 to the dog’s owners and $450 in court costs.