Washington County Finance Director Joshua Hatfield, foreground, discusses the Washington County Planning Commission’s spending plans for 2021 for parks, liquid fuels and flood control with Director Lisa Cessna and staff on the first day of public hearings. The county’s preliminary proposed budget for all expenditures, which totals $103 million, is sometimes called “the wish list.” It represents a 5.1% increase over 2020 budgeted general fund expenditures, but is certain to be pared because no increase in the current property tax levy of 2.43 mills is planned, according to Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan. After a recess to observe the Veterans Day holiday, the hearings, which resume Thursday, are scheduled to wind down Friday.
Budget hearings into 2021 spending plan
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Barbara Miller
