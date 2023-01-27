State Rep. Bud Cook has announced the opening of a new office in Waynesburg.
The office is located at 1640 E. High St., Waynesburg and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office can be reached by phone at 724-929-2660.
Services available through the new office include assistance with state Department of Transportation paperwork, information on senior citizen benefit programs, information and applications for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and information about legislation.
Cook also operates a satellite office at 130 Woodland Court, Brownsville.
