A Brownsville man is in jail after he allegedly took police on a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph through an active work zone.
Mark Richard Wyda, 37, of 3 Lockhart St., Brownsville, is charged with a felony for fleeing police, misdemeanors for driving under the influence and resisting arrest, and several traffic violations by state police.
According to the criminal complaint, Brownsville police attempted to pull Wyda over on Route 40 at about 12:20 a.m. Sept. 10 for not having rear lights.
When police began to follow Wyda, he tried to speed away. Police said he was driving faster than 100 mph while headed west on Route 40, and went into the wrong lane multiple times.
Wyda drove onto Interstate 79 southbound, according to police, and changed lanes multiple times, veering between two vehicles. Police said Wyda was driving in excess of 125 mph, and that he drove through an active work zone with workers present.
According to police, the chase lasted for about 22 miles and also went through residential roadways. Police managed to stop Wyda on Washington Pike.
Wyda had glassy and bloodshot eyes and was, “behaving erratically,” according to police.
District Judge Mark Wilson sent Wyda to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond. Wyda will appear before District Judge Curtis Thompson at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 for a preliminary hearing.