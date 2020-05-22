CENTERVILLE – A Fayette County man is in custody on accusations he drugged and sexually assaulted a girl Thursday in Centerville who he met on a social media website.
District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent the suspect, David Diluzio, 18, of 1020 Second St., Brownsville, to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond, court records show.
Police said Diluzio was arrested after officers were called shortly after noon to a residence in the 900 block of Old National Pike, where they met the 13-year-old victim.
The girl had been crying and confessed to meeting Diluzio on Snapchat. Police said she complained that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted by the suspect, who was known to police. The girl said she believed she was given a drug used to treat nerve pain.
Diluzio allegedly admitted to police to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he had sex with the girl.
The girl was treated at Washington Hospital.
Police charged Diluzio with statutory sexual assault of a child, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor.