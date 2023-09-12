A solemn recognition was held in Brownsville to mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Monday’s ceremony was part of an exhibit set up at Brownsville Area High School that included the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and a 9/11 memorial wall. The Vietnam wall included the names of local military personnel who were killed in the war, while the 9/11 wall listed the names of those who died in the attacks
