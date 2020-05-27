Two brothers are wanted on charges they stabbed each other during a fight Sunday in Greene County.
Warrants were signed Monday in the case for the arrests of Nevin Cole Renner, 55, of Spraggs, and Phillip George Renner, 60, of New Martinsville, W.Va., on aggravated assault and related charges, court records show.
State police said Nevin Renner confronted his brother as soon as he arrived about 10 p.m. at their mother’s residence in the 500 block of Sharp Run Road in Wayne Township.
The mother, Alice Renner, told police Nevin Renner immediately began to strike his brother with a closed fist while he was still inside his vehicle.
Phillip Renner then pulled out a 6-inch folding knife, police allege in charging documents.
Nevin Renner suffered two stab wounds to his left torso, leaving him with serious injuries that required him to be flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Phillip Renner was stabbed several times in the left side of his face and body, police said. The extent of his injuries was unknown Tuesday, police said.
He fled from the scene before arrived about 1:45 a.m. Monday, court documents said.
The brothers also face charges of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.