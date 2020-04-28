With $200,000 in state funding, faster internet speeds will be coming to more than 2,000 homes in the region.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, announced Monday that the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development awarded the money to the Greene County Industrial Development Corp.
With the money, West Virginia-based ClearFiber will begin construction on broadband lines through Washington, Greene and part of Fayette County within the next few months, according to a press release from Snyder’s office.
ClearFiber is working with KINBER, a nonprofit that assists communities with gaining access to fast, reliable internet.
“This announcement has been years in the making, and with the current pandemic, it’s shown that affordable, broadband access is a vital necessity for our hospitals, our businesses and our schools,” Snyder said in the release. “This public/private partnership will place 65 miles of high-speed fiber optic technology throughout our district, bringing much-needed service to residents who either had no access at all or had unreliable broadband access.”
According to the release, the project will begin in Mt. Morris before moving north to Waynesburg, and eventually to Washington. Construction will eventually expand east to California.