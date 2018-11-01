Beth Israel Synagogue to hold solidarity service Friday night
A special service at Beth Israel Synagogue in Washington Friday is part of the Solidarity Shabbat being held at many synagogues, community centers and homes across North America. It will be an interfaith service for the entire community at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. Rabbi David Novitsky will conduct the service that will include additional speakers.
The service is in response to the deadliest act of anti-Semitism in North American history last weekend – the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in which 11 were killed and six were wounded.
Jews and non-Jews will be praying together in the United States and Canada this weekend to show solidarity with those who were affected in Pittsburgh – their families and friends. With love and peace, those attending will show strength and unity as communities.
Canon-McMillan student in custody over purported threat
A Canon-McMillan High School student faces an allegation in juvenile court that stems from a threat the student made at school Tuesday.
The district said in a pair of Facebook posts the student had made the alleged threat, which “involved the student’s desire to shoot up the school tomorrow,” to a peer who “announced it while on the school bus during the ride home.”
The administration relayed the information to North Strabane Township police, who then took the student into custody. Classes were held on the normal schedule Wednesday.
The district said Wednesday afternoon that North Strabane police had concluded their investigation, and the student was in police custody.
Police ID man in Greene County motorcycle crash
The Greene County coroner has identified the man who was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash as 56-year-old Michael P. Eddy of Pine Bank.
He was pronounced dead by the county coroner’s office at the scene of the 4:45 p.m. crash on Bluff Ridge Road. Greene County Regional police said he lost control of the bike while trying to navigate a slight curve in the road.
An autopsy by the coroner’s office are pending, as are toxicology tests police said will be conducted.
I-70 restrictions planned near Bentleyville interchange
Restrictions will take place on Interstate 70 near the Bentleyville interchange next week while overhead signs are installed.
Overhead sign structures will be installed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly, requiring single lane closures. Also, both lanes will have to be closed for short periods of time, while the overhead sign structure is assembled.
Traffic control will be maintained by the contractor with assistance from state police.