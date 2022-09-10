There will be brief stoppages in both directions of Interstate 70 near the Bentleyville exit Sunday morning for utility work, the state Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Traffic will be stopped during 15-minute intervals from 6 to 8 a.m. to allow for Comcast workers to install a cable across the highway, according to PennDOT.
