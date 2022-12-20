The Bridgeville man who pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced Monday to two months in prison, which was slightly less than what federal prosecutors were requesting for his punishment.

Kenneth Grayson apologized for his role in the attack on Congress and said former president Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric about the 2020 election led him to attend a rally in Washington, D.C., that eventually led him to follow the mob into the Capitol.

