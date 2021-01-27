A Bridgeville man who allegedly livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol with a mob of insurrectionists Jan. 6 while attempting to overturn the presidential election was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple federal crimes.
Federal investigators said Kenneth Grayson, 51, entered the Capitol with thousands of rioters as they tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
One U.S. Capitol police officer was bludgeoned to death by the mob, while four supporters of former president Donald Trump died during the riot.
Shortly after the riot, the FBI was notified by someone who saw a video that Grayson livestreamed on Facebook showing himself carrying a Gadsden “Don’t Tread On Me” flag deep inside the Capitol building. Grayson also posted several other photos of himself in Washington, D.C., earlier in the day during a rally in which Trump asked his supporters to force Congress to overturn the election results.
FBI investigators were able to match Grayson’s livestream video to timestamp surveillance footage that allegedly showed him inside the Crypt area of the Capitol, according to court documents filed Monday night.
Grayson also received private messages from friends and family who recognized him, with some warning him to leave immediately and others urging him to continue the assault on lawmakers.
“Kenny get to hell out of there. Its a federal offence (sic) to be in there,” one person messaged him less than an hour into the riot.
Another person messaged Grayson about 45 minutes later suggesting he try to enter the Senate chamber.
“Kenny they’re in the Senate chamber! Can you get in anywhere? TAKE PHOTOS!!! TAKE DOCUMENTS!!”
Court documents also allege Grayson traveled to the nation’s capital on Nov. 16 and participated in violent protests against the presidential election. In one message that night, Grayson told a person that he was beating people with a flag pole and “left one (person) unconscious so I did my little part” before leaving so he could avoid arrest, according to court documents.
In another message on Dec. 23, Grayson told an associate he planned to be in Washington, D.C., during the certification process in two weeks to ensure Trump would remain president, according to court documents.
“I’m there for the greatest celebration of all time after Pence leads the Senate flip!! OR IM THERE IF TRUMP TELLS US TO STORM THE (expletive) CAPITAL IMA DO THAT THEN! We don’t want any trouble but they are not going to steal this election that I guarantee bro!!”
Court documents indicated Grayson espoused beliefs from QAnon, a fringe online conspiracy theory that has a growing following.
Grayson faces federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings; and obstructing or impeding any official proceeding.
He made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Zia Faruqui in Washington, D.C.