A Bridgeville man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile was arrested Thursday morning in Canton Township.
Allegheny County police filed charges against Zachary Kelly, 27, earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, Kelly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in a parked car in Carnegie in March 2022.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department posted to Facebook that Kelly was found in an abandoned house in Canton Township at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said he initially resisted but was quickly taken into custody.
In connection to the alleged assault, Kelly faces felonies of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
According to the sheriff’s department, he is also wanted in Upshur County, W.Va., on charges of grand larceny and destruction of property.
Kelly is being held without bond in Allegheny County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.