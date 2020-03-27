Construction on Interstate 70 in Buffalo Township is due to begin this August.
The bridge rehabilitation project will take place at mile marker 9. According to the state Department of Transportation, emergency repairs were done to two structures in 2019 and they are now performing more permanent repairs.
There will be short-term, single-lane closures that will last approximately one week per lane. There will be several nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and several 15 minute rolling stops that will occur at approximately 2 a.m.
The final weeklong lane closure will be at the end of October. The project is estimated to be completed in March 2020.
In lieu of a public meeting, PennDOT made the plans available on its website, penndot.gov/district12. The plans can found through the “public meetings” link under the “district links” heading.