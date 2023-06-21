More than 50 vendors are scheduled to be at the Third Annual Bridal Bash, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Main Street Pavilion in Washington.
The event is hosted by The Ivy Green floral shop and sponsored by Venue 54.
“Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Shana Brown, Main Street Manager for the Washington Business District Authority. “It’s going to be a one-stop shop for anybody who is in the market, not just brides, but anybody planning events.”
Melissa Mega, owner of The Ivy Green, said the Bridal Bash came from her desire to showcase local vendors who work in the wedding industry.
“This year, it’s nearly tripled in size,” she said. “We have a wide variety. I work with a lot of local people and want to showcase local people doing the job.”
