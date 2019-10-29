The Ladies Auxiliary of Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department will host Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, in conjunction with Christmas in the Village this weekend.
The breakfast will be held in Eldersville Fire Hall, and will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, donuts and juice. Price is $5.
Santa will have breakfast with the children. Bring a camera if you’d like to take pictures with Santa.
Reservations may be made by calling Paulette Mermon at 724-587-3832. Tickets may be picked up at the door.