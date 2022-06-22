While some worked in air-conditioned homes and offices or chilled in local pools, others spent Tuesday laboring in the heat. Temperatures had reached the 80s by early Tuesday afternoon, and construction crews and house painters stayed hydrated and sought shade when they could. One local man even braved the heat to mow his lawn shortly before noon, while his wife kept cool inside. This week’s forecast shows no signs of cooling, with temperatures lingering in the low- to mid-80s and low 90s.
spotlight
Braving the heat
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
-
Jul 1