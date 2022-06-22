While some worked in air-conditioned homes and offices or chilled in local pools, others spent Tuesday laboring in the heat. Temperatures had reached the 80s by early Tuesday afternoon, and construction crews and house painters stayed hydrated and sought shade when they could. One local man even braved the heat to mow his lawn shortly before noon, while his wife kept cool inside. This week’s forecast shows no signs of cooling, with temperatures lingering in the low- to mid-80s and low 90s.

