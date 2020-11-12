There may have been no Whiskey Rebellion Festival this past summer due to the scourge known as the novel coronavirus, but a small-scale gathering took place Wednesday evening centered on the same theme.
When they set a date weeks ago to highlight the new mural across from the southern side of the David Bradford House, organizers couldn’t have known the event would coincide with the balmiest of November nights.
Local artist Diane Adams and Washington High School art students have worked all year to depict Bradford’s role in that initial challenge to federal power in the fledgling United States of America.
The central issue, taxation, rankles some to this day. Targeted for taxation was the distilling of rye, turning farmers’ grain into a cash crop that was transported eastward across mountains to coastal population centers.
It can be hard to bring to light the importance of long-past events, so museum and house dedicated to insurrectionist David Bradford House has, in the mural, an illustration visitors can ponder to help them understand the significance of the site in American history.