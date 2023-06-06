The Bradford House Historical Association’s educators will conduct a workshop on Aug. 1 at the Meeting House at 182 S. Main St., Washington. The workshop is designed for students who have completed grades 6 through 9. The class is limited to 16 students. The workshop fee is $40.
Students will be introduced to the Bradford House poster contest and will be guided through the steps of creating a visual project. They will be introduced to primary sources of historical information, research methods and presentation techniques. These skills will become a valuable asset that will carry over into the classroom.
