The Bradford House Historical Association and its executive director have won statewide awards from PA Museums, the commonwealth’s statewide museum association.
Located in downtown Washington, the Bradford House received an institutional achievement award for its opening the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center on South Main Street. The museum tells the story of the 1790s Whiskey Rebellion, and Southwestern Pennsylvania was at its center.
Thirteen institutional achievement awards were given out this year by PA Museums. Along with the Bradford House, awards went to such museums as the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia and the Centre County Historical Society.
Tracie Liberatore, the Bradford House Historical Association’s executive director, was given an individual award for her work leading the organization.
Institutional awards are given to organizations that undertake projects that make notable contributions to the museum, public history or cultural tourism fields in the commonwealth. Entrants can be as varied as an exhibit, website or publication. Individual awards are given to professionals and volunteers for leadership and contributions to the field over many years. Recipients can only collect it once in a lifetime.
According to Rusty Baker, executive director of PA Museums, “PA Museums’ annual awards are meant to inspire the museum field and impress visitors to museums. Pennsylvania’s museums and historical organizations are star performers, and we are proud to recognize the great work being done throughout the commonwealth.”
So far, about 1,400 people have visited the Whiskey Rebellion Education and Visitor Center over the last year, Liberatore said. It and the Bradford House opened for a new season last month.