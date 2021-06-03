The Bradford House Historical Association in Washington has received a $23,870 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, it was announced Wednesday.
The association was one of 54 organizations or institutions to receive Keystone Historic Preservation Grants. Altogether, $2.3 million in grants were given, with amounts ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants, and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects. All grants require a 50/50 cash match and were awarded through a competitive selection process.
In the region, grants also went to the Mt. Lebanon Partnership, the Carnegie Library of Homestead and the Frick Art and Historical Center, among others, in Allegheny County. In Westmoreland County, grants went to the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale, and the county’s redevelopment authority.
The grants are funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, which is supported annually from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.