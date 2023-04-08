Trace Liberatore

Brad Hundt/Observer-Reporter

Tracie Liberatore, executive director of the Bradford House Historical Association, stands with a cutout image of David Bradford at the Bradford House’s new meeting space in downtown Washington.

America was facing rough times in the 1930s, and it was at this tough juncture that artist J. Howard Iams decided to look back at another crossroads in the country’s history.

He traveled around the region, looking at structures and sites where individuals associated with the 1790s Whiskey Rebellion lived, or where crucial events in the uprising over a whiskey tax imposed by the federal government unfolded. He eventually created images that found their way into the collection of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. But some of Iams’ pencil sketches, block prints and paintings also fell into the hands of George Drobich, a West Bethlehem collector and owner of an antiques shop, and they are being displayed at the Bradford House’s newly opened meeting house in downtown Washington through Saturday, April 15.

