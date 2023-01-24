The Bradford House Museum in Washington and Washington & Jefferson College will be presenting "An Evening With the Marquis de Lafayette" on Friday, March 31, at the Chapel at Old Main on the W&J campus.
It will be part of this year's Symposium on Life and Customs in Western Pennsylvania. The Marquis de Lafayette will be portrayed by actor Ben Goldman. In 2007, the American Historical Theatre tapped Goldman to portray the young Lafayette. Lafayette, whose full name was Marie Joseph Paul Yves Roche Gilbert du Motier, left a life of privilege in his native France and traveled to the United States to fight against the British in the Revolutionary War.
