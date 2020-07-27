Since 1988, members of Boy Scout Troop 496 of Hookstown have hiked 100 miles to Camp Heritage in Farmington in Fayette County.
But this year – which marks the 33rd annual trek – the Boy Scout camp has closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The boys, though, still wanted to make the hike.
And the Beaver County troop leaders felt it was important to keep up the tradition, even though they had to take extra precautions because of COVID.
“So we decided we’d hike halfway, to Scenery Hill, and then turn around and retrace our steps back home,” said Randy Cox, hike coordinator.
On Thursday, about 65 miles into the hike, the six Boy Scouts and their troop leaders and support personnel camped overnight at North Strabane Township Park.
They have hiked on average about 14 miles a day, packing up their gear and starting around 7 a.m. and walking until they reach the next destination, usually between 3 or 4 p.m.
It’s Cox’s eighth hike.
“Every year has its own thing that makes it unique, and obviously, this year it’s COVID,” said Cox. “You always meet a lot of nice people along the way, and that’s true this year, too.”
People have provided donations so the boys could buy ice cream, and Subway in Hickory donated breakfast sandwiches on a recent stop, and will give the boys hoagies when they pass through on their return to Hookstown.
“People toot the horn, wave at you, cheer you on. It’s a hard hike. A single day isn’t, but when you’re doing it day after day, it gets tough,” said Cox.
At North Strabane Park, the boys set up sleeping bags on the picnic tables, ate prepared meals, played cards, threw ball, and compared blisters before turning in for the night.
For the boys, the trek, which concluded Saturday, offers an opportunity to hike different terrain, to cope with unexpected weather and to bond with the group.
And completing the trek brings a well-earned sense of achievement.
“These Scouts have stories they could tell that will last a lifetime, and go through a bonding experience that will also last,” said April Carpenter, a parent and support car driver. “It shows them that they have the ability to do anything they put their minds to.”