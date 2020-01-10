Borland Manor Elementary School in Canon-McMillan School District hosted the North Strabane Police Department Thursday for a lunch honoring and thanking the officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
It was Borland Manor Elementary School’s second Law Enforcement Appreciation Day ceremony.
“The NSPD is an important part of our school community,” Borland Manor school principal Marella McConnell said. “It is wonderful to see the outpouring of support from our students and staff and the enthusiastic reaction of the police department.”