Trinity North Elementary School was among schools nationwide that celebrated Read Across America Week with a variety of fun activities and guest speakers.
On Thursday, which was famed children’s author Dr. Seuss’ birthday, guest speakers visited Trinity North classrooms and read children’s books to the students.
Celebrity guest readers throughout the week included former Pittsburgh Steeler Arthur Moats and members of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Wheeling Nailers.
Other events included “Green Eggs and Ham” skits during lunch; Stop Drop and Read, where students and staff stopped what they were doing and read a book the moment Dr. Sam Demian, principal, made the announcement; and the launch of the annual book reading challenge, with a goal of students reading a combined 6,700 books.
The National Education Association initiated Read Across America, a reading motivation and awareness program, in 1998 to instill a love of reading in students.
