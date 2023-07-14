Summer is typically set aside for vacations, picnics, swimming and enjoying the sunshine.
However, local libraries have many options for summertime diversions, ranging from leisurely reads to rewarding and entertaining programs.
Many libraries, like the one in Monessen, have programming in coordination with the American Library Association’s summer reading theme for 2023, “All Together Now.”
“Our library is focusing on stories and small crafts that talk about how to work with each other in the community,” said David Zylka, library director. “We’re focusing on interacting with one another. No matter how different you may be, we’re all the same.”
Kids read stories relating to the theme or work together on a project such as constructing a quilt.
Megan Brewer, children’s services manager at Citizens Library in Washington, said the facility has some programming based on that theme, but comes up with its own activities. There has been conversation on community helpers, kindness and what makes a good friend.
“It offers a general theme to kind of plan around,” Brewer said.
Brewer said Citizens Library offers something almost daily, including a collaboration with the Carnegie Science Center on a summer education program.
“They work with the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on a summer education program that they bring around to different libraries,” Brewer said. “They’ll have a Carnegie educator here and this summer’s theme is all about being a physicist.”
All Together Now programming takes place at the Eva K. Bowlby Public Library in Waynesburg from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
There also is a program designed for children entering kindergarten in the fall called Kindergarten Here I Come at 10 a.m. on Mondays.
Uniontown Public Library is one of many with summer reading incentives.
“Once (kids) reach their goal of what they’re going to read, they get a coupon worth $10 for the Scholastic Book Fair,” said Christy Fusco, library director. “We always encourage folks to join for that because we think it’s a great thing that they get to go shopping for books.”
Adults can put the title of every book they read into a jar for a raffle to win a cooking basket.
“We do an incentive for adults and make it real easy,” Fusco said. “We don’t care if you read our books, if you listen to books. Anything you’ve read, just grab a raffle ticket and use it.”
There is a similar incentive program at Frank Sarris Public Library in Canonsburg.
“Every time you check out a book, you get a ticket,” said Peggy Tseng, library director. “This encourages you to read the book, return the book. There is a drawing for a number of different prizes at the end of it.”
Along with that program, the library hosts a four-week summer reading camp geared to the All Together Now theme, with four separate categories for each week – friendship, compassion, courage and family.
“It’s really a camp style,” Tseng said. “There’s a structure to it. It’s learning-based, but of course you have fun too. You choose whatever you feel like reading.”
Guests for this year’s camp include the Bug Lady, and representatives from The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, Carnegie Science Center and the National Aviary.
Flenniken Public Library also has a series of programs on tap throughout the summer, including the July 25 appearance of Mike Familant, who has been researching Bigfoot for more than 12 years.
There also are a number of Friday Fun Days planned at library in Carmichaels, with activities ranging from a visit from the Bug Lady and Miss Rain Day 2022.
Plus, the library hosts the non-fiction Lego challenge.
“We let them read whatever non-fiction they want,” said Nicole Mitchell, library director. “If they’re reading non-fiction books and tracking their minutes, they can win one of five fabulous and very large Lego sets.
The Mt. Lebanon Public Library has a challenge called, “Choose Your Own Adventure,” which involves four broad categories – history, literature, travel and food.
“We’re encouraging people to read at least five books in one of these categories and they win special prizes for that,” said Sharon Bruni, associate director of public services. “We like to encourage people to read outside their comfort zone, use the time to discover new genres, new authors they haven’t yet read.”
Lacey Love, Peters Township Public Library, has a digital resource called Creativebug, which offers arts and crafts workshops. There’s also Mango Languages, which offers the chance to learn more than 70 world languages.
Other recommended offerings include book club kits, wonder books for kids, print books with ready-to-play audiobooks inside; find-a-book and audiobooks.
Brownsville Free Public Library’s Summer Reading for Littles recently ended, while Summer Reading for Teens and Preteens started July 11 and is set for 9 a.m. until noon July 18 and 25.
Brewer said all Washington County libraries will participate in the Summer Reading Extravaganza at Mingo Creek County Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 29. Activities include free face painting and a performance by Haberman Magic.
Directors from area libraries also offer some recommendations for summer perusal, including “Cafe at Beach End,” by RaeAnn Thayne; “The Happiness Plan,” by Susan Mallery; “The Five Star Weekend,” by Elin Hildebrand; “Killing Moon,” by Jo Nesbo; “Collected Regrets of Clover,” by Mikki Brammer; “A Novel Disguise,” by Samantha Larsen; “Scott Landers,” by Sheila McClure, and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie.
“Our favorite best sellers, our favorite authors, they all have something for us to read this summer,” Fusco said.
