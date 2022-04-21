The Friends of Citizens Library is hosting a book donation day on Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
People with newer, used books in good condition need only to bring them to the back parking lot, weather permitting. In the event of rain, volunteers will be just inside the back entrance door.
The event is being sponsored to provide books for CitiBooks, the Friends’ used bookstore inside the library. Newer fiction and non-fiction and children’s books are always needed. All proceeds from CitiBooks sales benefit the library.